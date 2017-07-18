Search

Morning weather and travel: Thundery storms expected this evening

Expect thundery storms in Portsmouth from 5pm

Expect thundery storms in Portsmouth from 5pm

More charging points for electric cars are coming to Portsmouth

Portsmouth to trial three new electric vehicle charging points in green push for city

Portsmouth GP praises people signed up to donor register

0
Have your say

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thundery storms from 5pm this evening.

Here's all the details you need this morning:

Morning weather and travel: Cloudy through most of the day before thundery showers expected to push into the city later this evening. Lows of 18C and highs of 26C

Travel

M27 – No delays but usual traffic heading westbound from Junction 9.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – High level of traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road.

A2030 - High levels of traffic heading towards Farlington and A27 turn-off.

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Back to the top of the page