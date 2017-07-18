Morning weather and travel: Thundery storms expected this evening

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thundery storms from 5pm this evening.
Here's all the details you need this morning:
Morning weather and travel: Cloudy through most of the day before thundery showers expected to push into the city later this evening. Lows of 18C and highs of 26C
Travel
M27 – No delays but usual traffic heading westbound from Junction 9.
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – High level of traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road.
A2030 - High levels of traffic heading towards Farlington and A27 turn-off.
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays