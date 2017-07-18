Morning weather and travel: Thundery storms expected this evening

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thundery storms from 5pm this evening.

Here's all the details you need this morning:

Morning weather and travel: Cloudy through most of the day before thundery showers expected to push into the city later this evening. Lows of 18C and highs of 26C

Travel

M27 – No delays but usual traffic heading westbound from Junction 9.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – High level of traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road.

A2030 - High levels of traffic heading towards Farlington and A27 turn-off.

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays