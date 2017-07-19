Morning weather and travel update

Have your say

A WARM and humid day follows the wet and thundery conditions of last night, but it will remain cloudy along the south coast.

Temperatures will reach 21 degrees.

Travel

M27 – Delays westbound between junction 8, Hamble, and junction seven for Hedge End, as a broken down car blocks the outside lane

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Traffic is heavier than usual on the A32 Fareham Road, northbound, from Gosport to Fareham

Trains – No reported delays

Bus Services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – There’s a special timetable operating on Wightlink between Portsmouth and Ryde due to a technical problem