Morning weather and travel update

A WARM and humid day follows the wet and thundery conditions of last night, but it will remain cloudy along the south coast.
Temperatures will reach 21 degrees.
Travel
M27 – Delays westbound between junction 8, Hamble, and junction seven for Hedge End, as a broken down car blocks the outside lane
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Traffic is heavier than usual on the A32 Fareham Road, northbound, from Gosport to Fareham
Trains – No reported delays
Bus Services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – There’s a special timetable operating on Wightlink between Portsmouth and Ryde due to a technical problem
