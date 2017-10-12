Morning weather and travel: Warm morning as traffic builds on M27

Search

It’s set to be a warm morning in Portsmouth with little chance of rain.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 17C although the weather could turn more cloudy later in the afternoon.

Forecasters are predicting less than a five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

___

Travel

M27 – Heavy both ways between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 9 at Whiteley, although there have been no reported incidents.

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - Traffic building as normsal northbound towards Fareham

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays