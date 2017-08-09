Morning weather and travel: Yellow warning still issued for rain

AFTER a mostly dry start with some sunny spells, outbreaks of rain will spread across the area during the day, the rain being heavy.
There’s also a possibility of some thunder at times, with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees.
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned engineering works
Bus Services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
