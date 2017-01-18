Motorbike used in music video stolen from outside home

THE OWNER of a motorbike discovered her vehicle had been stolen as she went to leave for work yesterday.

Megan McKenzie, who lives down Chichester Road in Portsmouth, said her Yamaha YZFR125 was stolen outside of her home between 8pm on Tuesday and 5.30am on Wednesday.

The bike is thought to be worth about £1,500 and last year featured in a music video by Portsmouth-based hard-rock band Zenthetix.

Twenty-three-year-old Megan said: ‘I didn’t hear anything and it’s quite loud, so I don’t think the bike was started up when it was taken.

‘I’m now having to pay for taxis to get to work.’

The registration plate begins with LA08.

See the video in which the bike featured in on this page.