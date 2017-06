A motorcyclist has been injured after a collision between a car and motorbike in Milton.

Traffic was delayed while police and ambulance services rushed to the scene in Rodney Road, by the junction to Anson Road.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said a call was received just after 3pm, and a rapid response vehicle and ambulance were dispatched.

Paramedics have been treating the motorcyclist, but it is thought he has only suffered minor injuries.