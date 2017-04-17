MP chosen to stand for seat at next election

Flick Drummond re-adopted as Portsmouth South candidate for 2020 General Election

Flick Drummond, current MP for Portsmouth South, has been given the backing to campaign to hold her seat.

It followed a meeting of the Portsmouth South Conservative Association’s annual general meeting at Fratton Community Centre.

Conservative associations tend to ratify their choice of candidate for the next general election even when they have a sitting MP who wishes to continue.

Flick said: ‘I’m extremely pleased the association has readopted me unanimously because it is a vote of confidence in my job I am doing here in Portsmouth South and at Westminster.

‘I thank the members and the chairman for their support and I will now continue to put all my efforts in continuing to work for the people of Portsmouth South, both locally and in parliament. This is truly a wonderful place to live and to represent.’