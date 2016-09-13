MP’s ‘deep disappointment’ that Meon Valley constituency is set to be wiped out

THE MP for Meon Valley says he is ‘deeply disappointed’ proposals have come forward to phase out his constituency as part of electoral reforms.

The Boundary Commission for England has lodged plans to wipe out the Meon Valley parliamentary seat, which would see its districts picked up by surrounding Winchester, East Hampshire and Fareham.

George Hollingbery, who was elected in 2010 when the Meon Valley seat was created, said: ‘These changes to constituency boundaries mean everyone’s vote should carry the same weight in future parliamentary elections. This is clearly in the best interests of democracy, so I welcome it wholeheartedly.

‘Of course, I’m deeply disappointed my constituency will cease to exist because I very much love representing Meon Valley: a place full of great people, places, businesses and natural beauty tucked into the heart of Hampshire.

‘But, until the change, I promise I will continue to do the best I can to represent residents and to help them with their problems and issues.’

Portsmouth North could take in two extra districts in Havant, while Baffins or Nelson could be swallowed up by Portsmouth South so that a greater area of Portsmouth Harbour is within a single constituency.

‘Significant’ changes are proposed for East Hampshire and Winchester to make up for the loss of Meon Valley.