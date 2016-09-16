MP wins campaign for broadband access

MEMBERS of the armed forces are set to get fast and cheap internet access, following a campaign from a city MP.

Flick Drummond, member for Portsmouth North, wants personnel to get affordable access while serving.

She said Mark Lancaster, minister for defence veterans, reserves and personnel, said the ‘patchy, slow and expensive network of wifi’ across all three services will be improved.

Currently the Royal Navy has started bringing in free wifi but the army and RAF have slow expensive networks with some soldiers earning less than £20,000 paying £25 a month to get online.

Mrs Drummond said: ‘I’m delighted the Ministry of Defence has acknowledged wifi provision is an issue and that I now have a firm assurance from Mark it will be addressed and we can look forward to substantial improvements in internet access for service personnel.

‘I’m sure the MoD will now seize the opportunity to ensure a fairer deal for our armed forces personnel too and I look forward to working with government in developing a new policy.

‘My aim is still to have free wifi, just like civilians do across the country when they go into public buildings, or board buses and trains, but I understand it might be difficult to run that out across the board.’