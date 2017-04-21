Mum runs for hospital which saved her daughter

A MOTHER whose daughter spent the first six months of her life in Great Ormond Street Hospital is set to take on the London Marathon.

Megan Williams was born 10 weeks early and was in the special care baby unit at the world-famous London hospital after her lungs collapsed and she experienced a severe brain haemorrhage.

Her mum Kerry, from North End, was by her side throughout and over the past 25 years has accompanied her to hospital while she has had multiple operations and urgent surgery to have shunts inserted into her brain to treat hydrocephalus.

Kerry, an executive director of the Young Dancers Academy in London, will tackle the London Marathon on Sunday for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Sparks, which carries out research into complex medical conditions.

Kerry, 45, said: ‘Running the London Marathon is a big challenge and training has been tough,

‘But knowing it’s such a good cause keeps me going and I’ve promised my dance students that I’ll be donning a dance tutu with my running vest on Sunday!

‘I’ve pledged to raise £10,000 during 2017. I have no other way to thank them for my daughter still being here.’

More than 400 supporters will be taking part on behalf of Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and Sparks and the charities are expected to raise more than £700,000.

The money raised will go towards the hospital’s most urgent needs including pioneering new treatments and research and will help to fund clinicians and scientists who have the skills, innovation and passion to improve children’s lives forever.

Laura Savory, head of community fundraising at Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, said of the event: ‘We’re really grateful to Kerry and all our supporters for taking part in this amazing challenge.

‘With their help we can make a real difference for the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK.’

To sponsor Kerry go to virginmoneygiving.com/kerrywilliams01.