Mum’s appeal after daughter’s soft toy and bag are mistakenly taken at Great South Run

A mum is trying to track down a bag belonging to her seven-year-old daughter after it was mistakenly taken following the Great South Run.

Virginie Pilard-Moreau took part in Sunday’s event, with her family coming over from France to support her.

But after the run the family discovered someone had accidentally picked up and taken her daughter’s black backpack, which had a Mickey Mouse design on the front.

The bag contained a soft toy, clothes for the weekend and a security blanket.

The family are now appealing for the public’s help to reunite them with the bag.

If you have seen the bag or accidentally picked it up yourself, get in touch with us by emailing newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or calling 02392 622114.