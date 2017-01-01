Mum’s joy as baby girl makes start of year ‘extra special’

THERE was a ‘special surprise’ to the new year for Sadie Prior whose new baby was the first of 2017 at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Sadie was due to give birth to daughter, Mabel at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, but after hospital staff said it was full, she was rushed to Cosham at 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

Baby Mabel, who was born at 12.30am on New Year's Day, with her parents Sadie Foster and Joseph Saunders and her sister Nancy, three Picture: Habibur Rahman (170003-55)

After a few hours of labour, Mabel was born to the world at 00.30am yesterday.

As Sadie was expecting a 2016 baby, she said that Mabel being half an hour late made the birth ‘extra special’.

She said: ‘I think for us, it’s such a special and memorable start to the year.

‘It’s been quite tricky during and since Christmas as we’ve been on edge and not really been able to concentrate on anything, as we knew she could come soon.

‘When she was born and the midwife told us that she was the first in the hospital of the year, I was really happy.

‘It was a special surprise for us and signalled a really good start to the year.’

Sadie, 24, lives with her fiancé Joseph Saunders, 32, in Main Road, Emsworth with Mabel’s sister Nancy, three.

The family say the year will be a ‘pretty big’ year for them as Sadie and Joseph plan to marry this May and they are also moving elsewhere in the street.

Mabel weighed 7lbs 1.5oz.

Sadie added: ‘Mabel will complete us as a family.

‘We had decided that she was going to be the last one we planned to have so she’s really the final piece in our jigsaw.

‘She’s absolutely gorgeous and we cannot wait for this year after having such a perfect start.

‘There’s not a lot better than bringing a new baby into the world to start the year.’

She also praised the maternity unit’s midwifes, saying: ‘They made it really special for us. I can’t thank them enough.’

Also born on New Year’s Day was Theo Garrell to parents Nicholas Garrell and Sophie Payne, from Swanmore.

Theo was born at 2.59am at the hospital, though he was originally predicted to be born on Christmas Eve.

Sophie, 30, a teacher said: ‘I just can’t stop staring at him. He’s absolutely beautiful and I can’t wait to take him home.

‘It’s a perfect way to start the new year as a family together.’