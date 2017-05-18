Naan so great as Akash – the charitable curry house

DISHES such as the humble chicken korma and lamb jalfrezi have helped a restaurant raise about £20,000 for the community.

The popular Akash curry house, in Albert Road, Southsea, has been holding fundraising nights for the past seven years.

And owner Faz Ahmed has given big donations to charities such as Cancer Research UK, St Thomas’ Hospital’s lupus ward, in London, and hospitals in Bangladesh, where his parents used to live.

Mr Ahmed said: ‘We must thank so many friends who have donated their time, services or custom to help us raise as much money as possible.

‘There are too many people to mention individually.

‘It has been a great team and community effort.

‘Without them we may not have raised as much as we have.

‘We would urge any people or charities who are looking to raise money to get in touch with us so we can try to work together.’

Over the years, Akash has worked closely with Portsmouth Football Club and even had the FA Cup in for people to have their photographs taken with it.

Money has been donated to the club’s charitable arm, Pompey in the Community, as well as the student organisation, Unlock Portsmouth, and the Beneficial Foundation, which provides training and rehabilitation to adults in need.

Mr Ahmed added: ‘Most fundraising nights attract about 130 guests.

‘There are 50 staff on hand to host the night and the chef prepares the food.

‘The restaurant makes enough money to break even with the rest of the money going to a chosen charity.’