Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses in Portsmouth totally nude for up to £65 an hour

FEMALE cleaners are being sought to clean houses in Portsmouth for up to £65 an hour - on the condition that they do it nude.

Cleaning firm Naturist Cleaners are on the hunt for women to bare all while doing dusting, vacuuming and other household chores in a new job advertisement.

The London-based company is looking to expand and is calling on people to pick up their feather dusters and get to work completely starkers.

The ad reads: ‘We are looking for female naturist cleaners who can clean private houses nude.

‘The job will require doing all general cleaning like dusting, tidying up, vacuuming, watering plants, making beds, using the washing machine, ironing clothes and cleaning windows.’

Naturist Cleaners began two years ago and is now looking to expand outside the capital.

The firm are quick to point out that there is absolutely no sexual element to the services they provide and cleaners are not allowed to be photographed or videoed.

An hourly rate for the service is £65 for the first hour and booking for further hours is £55 per hour.

The firm are looking for part-time cleaners of all ages and figures.

Owner Laura Smith said: ‘We started in London two years ago and it’s proved really popular, so we are expanding.

‘It is a service for the nudist community.

‘We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.

‘I understand people will think certain things about the company, but there is nothing untoward about it.’

Head to naturistcleaners.co.uk for more information.