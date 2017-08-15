Name revealed for Wightlink’s new £30m car ferry after vote

Have your say

THE name of Wightlink’s new £30 million environmentally friendly car ferry for the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route has been named.

The title Victoria of Wight was chosen by a panel of staff who looked at 186 suggestions from 73 members of staff.

The new ship will be a hybrid vessel powered by batteries amd low sulphur marine gas oil.

It will aim to recycle hot water from the engines to heat passenger areas and include low energy LED lighting.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘Victoria was clearly a popular choice among staff.

‘We were very happy to endorse their selection and feel Queen Victoria, as a regular visitor to the Isle of Wight, would have been amused.’

Work is underway to build the ship at the Cemre shipyard in Yalova, in Turkey.

Victoria of Wight will be officially handed over to Wightlink early in 2018, but it is not known when she will enter service.

Other features include a Costa Coffee store on board and a shop selling high quality Isle of Wight produce.

It is part of a £45 million investment in the route.

Five staff members submitted the winning suggestion for the boat’s naming.

They have all won a trip to the Cemre shipyard to watch the launch of Victoria of Wight later this year.

Other recent improvements from the company include new two-tier boarding ramps in use in Portsmouth and Fishbourne.