Narnia set to visit Portsmouth at Christmas for three-week festive extravaganza

STEPPING into the magical world of Narnia is now something you can do in real life – and not just by immersing yourself in books or films.

In a bid to create a magical Christmas experience for all, Gunwharf Quays has teamed up with Wave 105 and entertainment specialists, Secrets Beneath.

Narnia is coming to Gunwharf Quays this December

The trio will bring one-of-a-kind attraction Enchanted Narnia to Portsmouth for the festive period.

It’s been dubbed as a ‘unique and fully-themed’ 7,000 sq ft experience, based on the classic book series The Chronicles of Narnia, by CS Lewis.

Visitors will step through the wardrobe at The Plaza, Gunwharf Quays, and journey through the snow on their quest to find Father Christmas.

Keith Penny, enterprise and events director at Wave 105, said: ‘The reaction to Torment, the Halloween attraction we’re bringing to Gunwharf Quays has been fantastic, so we’re delighted to announce more good news for the south.

‘Enchanted Narnia is an absolutely stunning family experience that will make Christmas even more special this year for thousands across the region.’

Enchanted Narnia uses scenery, special effects, and a dash of magic.

The beloved characters of the Narnia series will entertain and delight as they usher guests through the magical world to the Enchanted Garden.

Then it’s on to meet with Santa himself.

The spectacle has been endorsed by the CS Lewis estate and in 2015, when it was run in Jersey, was listed in The Guardian’s Top 10 UK Christmas Attractions.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Following a fantastic response to our planned Halloween event, we are thrilled to host this special Christmas attraction in collaboration with Wave 105 and Secrets Beneath.

‘A magical experience, Enchanted Narnia will ensure visitors to the centre are truly feeling the Christmas spirit.’

Enchanted Narnia will be open on selected days at The Plaza, which is outside near Jamie’s Italian restaurant at Gunwharf Quays, for three weeks from Saturday, December 2, to Saturday, December 23.

Early bird tickets for the event have already sold out.

More have been released and can be purchased at planetradio.co.uk/wave-105/local/events/enchanted-narnia.