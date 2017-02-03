Narnia-themed sleepover was a roaring success

A PRINCE Caspian-themed activity day and sleepover was enjoyed by around 50 members of 8th Portsmouth Girls’ Brigade and 4th Portsmouth Boys’ Brigade last weekend.

The event, which took place at Copnor Methodist Church in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, featured fun and games based around the children’s fantasy story – part of the Chronicles of Narnia by CS Lewis.

The children who attended pretended to be Second World War evacuees at a 1940s railway station before arriving in Narnia, where they joined forces with Prince Caspian and some of Narnia’s talking animals in defeating the evil King Miraz.

Leaders from both Girls’ Brigade and Boys’ Brigade wore themed fancy dress and part of the church building was temporarily redecorated as the train station, with another part being transformed into the magical land of Narnia, complete with castle ruins and trees.

The activity day included dressing up as warriors, Morse code message translating, and hide and seek of Narnian characters.

The children and young people, aged four to 18, then enjoyed dinner before those aged under eight went home. The over-eights watched the Prince Caspian film before sleeping over and attending a special church service the following morning.

The event was the sequel to a previous Narnian activity day and sleepover organised last year by the groups, based upon The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Alex Bearne, Captain of 4th Portsmouth Boys’ Brigade, said: ‘We had a fantastic time in Narnia at the weekend where our evacuees took on Miraz with Prince Caspian. The games we played were enjoyed by both the children and leaders.’

Anyone wanting to find out more about Girls’ Brigade can call Sue Garner on 07935 340569.

If you are interested in the Boys’ Brigade, you can call Alex Bearne on 07940 110340.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.