Each year families and neighbours take time out to eat together as part of the national Big Lunch.

Started by the Eden Project, in Cornwall, the Big Lunch encourages communities to get to know each other while eating tasty food they have prepared.

Jordan Walden and Brandon Liverton with one-year-old Danielle, looking at some ducklings at Fratton Community Centre's Big Lunch. Photo by Habibur Rahman (170618)

Events took place in Fratton, Southsea and Paulsgrove.

Howard and Kate Williams with Natalie Thomas at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Photo by Habibur Rahman (170618)

At Fratton Community Centre Kali Jack sells some delicious cakes and cupcakes. Photo by Habibur Rahman (17061)

Steve and Jo Hayes, with Oakley, Ruby, Blossom, Henley and Honey at Fratton Community Centre. Photo by Habibur Rahman (170618)

Ryan Weir and Samantha Weir take Oliver, three, to see the pony at Fratton Community Centre. Photo by Habibur Rahman (170618)