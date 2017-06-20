New attractions announced for Portsmouth Armed Forces Day

NEW attractions have been revealed for Portsmouth’s bumper Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The free bonanza now boasts two cannon-firing displays, a fly-past by an RAF helicopter and a model of the Royal Navy’s new flagship carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The event, co-ordinated by Portsmouth City Council, is from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, at Castle Field in Southsea.

Also on show will be a range of military vehicles and an interactive display by event sponsor BAE Systems on how it supports the navy.

And a photo booth will give people the chance to see what they would look like on the deck of a Type 45 destroyer.

There will also be a rifle display, pop-up D-Day museum and a veterans’ parade at 2pm, led by the Rose and Thistle Pipes and Drums band.

Councillor Frank Jonas, armed forces champion in Portsmouth, said it was right to celebrate the role the armed forces play.

‘This will be a great free day out for all the family – a real celebration and a chance to find out more about what it means to serve in the armed forces,’ he added.

Also in the line-up are stalls run by a number of armed forces charities, groups and associations – including the naval reserve team from HMS King Alfred on Whale Island.

The fly-past by an RAF Odiham Chinook is at about 2.30pm, weather dependent.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is also holding its own free event throughout the day.