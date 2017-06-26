New campaigns launched to highlight Portsmouth’s port

TWO new marketing campaigns have been launched to help highlight the importance of Portsmouth International Port.

Portsmouth Takes You There aims to highlight the range of tourist attractions available near the city’s port, and the amount of destinations passengers can reach.

Councillor Donna Jones, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, joined Port Director Mike Sellers in the award winning Portsmouth International Port terminal to launch the new Portsmouth Takes You There campaign

As part of the campaign, a new stylised graphic display has been installed at the port, showing the view of the city people approaching by ferry will be able to see.

The display will stay in the ferry terminal throughout the summer for passengers to use as a backdrop for selfies and family photos.

Port director Mike Sellers said research showed passengers using the port enjoy ‘exploration and independence’.

He added: ‘Our message that Portsmouth Takes You There sums up the individuality and freedom that characterises our passengers, with a simple upbeat tone that reminds everyone of the hassle-free experience they can expect.’

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones said: ‘This campaign is an opportunity to highlight the world-class attractions in this city and also remind visitors of the additional destinations which can be reached from Portsmouth.’

Today marks the start of Seafarers’ Awareness Week, which focuses on the importance of the nation’s ports to the economy, and the need for investment in skills and infrastructure.

The campaign has been launched by charity Seafarers UK with the support of Maritime UK.

It is also being held to coincide with the start of the country’s Brexit negotiations, which will include talks on international trade.

Ports in the UK contribute more than £19bn to the economy each year and directly employ about 118,000 people.