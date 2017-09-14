New disability services in Fratton will be so much fun

Have your say

Live music, a fashion show and even a bake-off helped launch a great new service for disabled people.

The Aldingbourne Trust, which has premises in Cornwall Road, Fratton, has set up Make which teaches people new skills and gives them the chance to use them in the community.

The incredible celebration cake for the opening of Make (171176-111)

And Gig Buddies is a befriending service where participants are matched to volunteers who have the same interests.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Ken Ellcome was invited to officially launch the new services.

Make is open six days a week between 9.30am and 4.30pm. It currently has several vacancies for adults with disabilities. Anyone interested in joining the team should e-mail sarahm@aldingbourne.org.

For more information go to aldingbournetrust.co.uk.

Make managers Sarah Mitas and Michelle Mckinley Bell at the opening (171176-107)

Karen Tabner presents first prize in the baking competition to Pauline Witts on behalf of Chit Chats cafe (117176-098)

The vibrant entrance to Make, on Cornwall Road, Fratton (171176-117)