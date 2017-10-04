New lights for city venue

Have your say

GREATER light will be brought into the city’s main square after a £50,000 boost.

A new state-of-the-art LED light system has been installed on the entrance of Portsmouth Guildhall.

Featuring 19 individual lights, it can illuminate the front of the building in a range of colours and can be fully programmed to allow different timings, lighting levels and colour combinations.

Portsmouth City Council funded the work.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture said: ‘The Guildhall is a beautiful building and this work will make it look even better.

‘It provides a fantastic backdrop for a host of events and the new lights will enhance that further.’

It will also save up to 75 per cent on energy bills.

