New Portsmouth Guildhall lottery scheme launched with cash prizes of up to £25,000 to be won

IN ORDER to raise funds for its Guildhall Participate programme through a weekly lottery draw, Portsmouth Guildhall has teamed up with Unity Lottery.

Unity Lottery runs in a similar way to the Portsmouth Lottery, through which Portsmouth Guildhall can also be supported as a good cause – and cash prizes of up to £25,000 can be won.

You can play the Unity Lottery for as little as £1 per week, with 50p of each £1 ticket going straight to the Guildhall.

Anyone who joins will be given a six digit lottery number, which is needed to match to a winning number to win the cash prizes.

The Guildhall’s learning participation manager, Hayley Reay, said: The 50p we receive from each lottery ticket will support our Guildhall Participate programme, which is embedded in what we do.

‘We aim to transform lives by inspiring, exciting and educating people through music, art and culture with a range of activities including an interactive programme for schools and workshops for the over 55s, families and early years.

‘People’s support will enable us to continue to run these programmes free of charge or at greatly reduced cost.’

Visit unitylottery.co.uk or pick up a leaflet from the Guildhall Box Office to find out more.