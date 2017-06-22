New Portsmouth MP ‘inundated’ with residents’ concerns about fire safety in city

Portsmouth South’s new MP has said he has been ‘inundated’ with concerns about fire safety in the city’s high-rise buildings.

Stephen Morgan said he also welcomed comments from the county’s fire service calling for sprinklers to be used to prevent the spread of fire.

79 people have been confirmed dead since the Grenfell Tower blaze. Picture: PA

It comes after 79 people were confirmed dead following last week’s Grenfell Tower blaze.

Mr Morgan said: ‘In my first week as an MP I have been inundated with concerns from constituents about fire safety in our city.

‘These concerns must be addressed.

‘I have written to the city council to ensure appropriate action is taken to assure communities, but I think government and local authorities must do more.

‘Councils must be given the resources to assure communities and keep homes safe.’

As reported in The News, in the wake of the disaster Dave Curry, chief fire officer for Hampshire Fire and Rescuer Service, called for sprinklers to be retrofitted into all existing high-rise buildings.

In an interview on Tuesday he said sprinklers provided the ‘ultimate protection’ in case of an emergency and were like ‘having a firefighter in every room.’

Southampton City Council has announced its flats will be retrofitted with sprinklers from next week, but yesterday Portsmouth City Council refused to commit to doing the same.

Mr Morgan added: ‘Time and again, experts tell us that sprinklers are the way to prevent the spread of fire in buildings and reduce the threat to life. That’s what we all want to see.

‘I welcome our Fire and Rescue Service’s intervention in this issue. Their proposals for sprinkler systems have my full support.’

Mr Morgan, 36, became Portsmouth South’s first Labour MP after clinching the seat in the recent general election.

The former city councillor won the seat with 18,290 votes, beating Conservative candidate Flick Drummond into second place with 16,736.