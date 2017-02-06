New scheme to help students save cash

THE Work Out Your Money team at Citizens Advice Havant has been expanding its work outside the Havant, Leigh Park and Waterlooville areas.

Now, they are also including a secondary school in Fareham, as well as schools based in the heart of Portsmouth.

The goal of the Work Out Your Money team is to educate 11-16-year-olds about how to manage their money effectively from a young age.

Money mentor Fiona Ross said that operating a savings account from a young age is hugely important.

She explained: ‘A survey of 11-16-year-olds showed nearly two-thirds were not saving money at a bank or building society, despite 74 per cent of young people stashing on average £3.41 a week.

‘Our programme provides a lesson for years seven and eight which deals with this.

‘The fun and interactive lessons help these students build awareness of the money they have available to them and how some of it can be saved to fund future aspirations. It doesn’t matter how much they get, it is how they manage it that is important. These skills can be transferred to budgeting when they are older.

‘We have been very fortunate to work with Havant Academy, The Bourne Community School, Horndean Technology College, Crookhorn College, Warblington School and Oaklands Catholic School, with bookings from new schools up to July 2017. So far we have reached 1,300 students from year six to year 11.’

Some schools opt to have a PSHE or Citizenship day, while others factor it into their timetable for either Citizenship or Maths.

Fiona added: ‘Student feedback is incredibly valuable to us. They seem to love how practical the lessons are and how they will use the information and skills learned in the near future.’

Work Out Your Money also delivers sessions to adults and community groups. You can contact them on (023) 9247 6013.