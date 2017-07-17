Nursery is on the up!

STAFF at Portsmouth nursery Wind in the Willows are celebrating after being rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The success is even sweeter as in the last report, they were graded ‘requires improvement’.

Nursery manager Aimee Campbell said: ‘We are over the moon. We have worked so hard in the last 12 months.’

The nursery, which opened in April 2015, was last reviewed in 2016 by Ofsted inspector Lorraine Wardlaw’.

She returned to review the centre and in her report wrote: ‘The inspirational management team has worked have tirelessly since the last inspection to raise standards to a high level.

‘Excellent attention to staff performance, training and development is reaping benefits for the children.’ The nursery has 90 children between the ages of three months and four years.

It is twinned with the Mansa Colley Bojan nursery school in The Gambia in West Africa.

Director Karen Potter said: ‘We do charity events and fundraise for them and we just sent off a shipment of resources for their classroom and medical supplies.’