Older drivers can get advice on being safe at Portsmouth event

A DRIVER mounted the pavement and chased a cyclist who threw a bike at their vehicle, police have said.

It happened after a crash between the bike and driver on the Marketway roundabout at the northern end of Commercial Road, Portsmouth on Sunday.

The cyclist reportedly went around the roundabout the wrong way.

Police said the cyclist threw his bike at the car after the crash, threatened the driver and damaged the car with another person.

‘The driver is alleged to have then driven on the pavement towards the cyclist and another man,’ a Hampshire police spokeswoman said.

‘Two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage but have been released with no further action.

‘The incident has been closed as the victim does not support a complaint.’

It happened at around 9.55pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.