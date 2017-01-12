Open mic night for cancer sufferer

THE family of a man suffering from cancer are looking to crowdfund a private oncology clinic.

Mark Robson, from Portsmouth, was diagnosed with a rare form of bowel cancer last year, which was initially misdiagnosed as Crohn’s.

Mr Robson has a mutation of bowel cancer called Dukes C, which has spread to his lymph nodes. Sadly, he has been told that he only has a few months left to live.

His family will be hosting an open mic night on Saturday at 7pm in The Marmion, Southsea.

Tickets are £5 and can be paid for on the door, or by donating to the JustGiving page.

Liam Peters, who set up the JustGiving page, said: ‘Mark’s family wish to take him to a private oncology clinic in Germany where he will receive personalised treatment for his rare condition.

‘We need as many people to attend as possible to give Mark the specialist treatment he deserves.’

To donate to Mark’s treatment, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MarkRobson.