Open-top bus parade set to celebrate Pompey promotion

Pompey are to celebrate their promotion to League One with an open-top bus parade.

Plans are being drawn up for the event on Sunday, May 7 with fans being encouraged to line the street from Fratton Park down to Southsea seafront.

It will see two open-top buses make their way through the city down to Castle Field where a stage will be set up for presentations with the players.

The two buses are estimated to leave the football ground from 12pm with the presentations set to get underway at 1.30pm.

Portsmouth City Council has been working with the club to organise the event.

Council leader Donna Jones hopes anything from 30,000 to 50,000 fans will line the streets to support the club.

She said: ‘It has always been a tradition for the city to celebrate the club after their achievements as it was the city council that assisted them in their hard times.

‘This is the ideal opportunity to recognise their tremendous achievement that they have been able to achieve despite the adversity that they have faced.

‘They are a thriving team that are going up a division and we want to applaud that.

‘Pompey are doing so well so it was really the least we could do to honour their achievement.

‘The club is very much at the heart of the city.’

The last open-top Pompey bus parade took place after the Blues won the FA Cup back in 2008.