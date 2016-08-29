Organisers of Victorious delighted with best festival yet

Organisers of Victorious say that the festival could not have gone any better in its biggest year yet.

Some 120,000 people flocked to Southsea Common to watch artists such as Noel Gallagher, Manic Street Preachers and Mark Ronson perform over the weekend.

Neneh Cherry Picture: Paul Windsor

With plans to make Victorious Portsmouth’s very own Glastonbury, organiser James Ralls believes they’re well on their way to achieving that goal.

James said: ‘It’s been an incredible two days and it has been our best-ever event.

‘We’re delighted that we’ve been able to attract record crowds and we get great support from both locals and people travelling from afar.

‘When we first started at the dockyard, we never imagined we would have the likes of Noel Gallagher playing, but it shows how popular we have become.

‘If we can come to an agreement with the police and the council, we would love to increase next year’s capacity.

‘Our festival is popular because we cater for all and don’t have a niche. Around 30 per cent of the people come from Portsmouth and that’s because there are things like the family zone.

‘We’re also a big supporter of the young musicians we have on the South Downs College stage, as those are the people who potentially could be headlining music festivals down the line.

‘We’d like to thank everyone who attended and the people who have supported us from day one.’

Ratboy Picture: Paul Windsor

Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Victorious has gone from strength to strength and now is one of the biggest festivals.

‘The festival was runner-up as the UK’s best music festival last year and that has been shown by the amount of people who have travelled to attend the event, both from across the country and internationally.

‘The location is one of the most beautiful in the world for a music festival, looking out on to the Solent.

‘It is not just for music-lovers, but families can come down and have a great time.

The Selector Picture: Paul Windsor

‘As a council, we hope we can have events like this several times a year so bars, restaurants and hotels are busy.’

Peter Chegwyn, who organises Wickham Festival, said: ‘I go to a lot of music festivals looking for things I can criticise – I found nothing at all that was wrong. The organisers and Portsmouth City Council should be proud.’

MUSIC-LOVERS DESCEND FOR FESTIVAL

Tens of thousands of music-lovers from across the globe descended on Southsea seafront for Victorious Festival.

Old and young alike were wowed by top musical acts and performances throughout the two-day spectacle.

For Francessca Brooker from Portsmouth, the event was even more special. Dressed head to toe in a sea of pink feathers and L-plates, she was celebrating her hen do with her close pals. The bride-to-be said: ‘It’s my first time coming here and I’m really excited.

The Levellers Picture: Paul Windsor

‘It’s been a great way to celebrate, with great music and great company.’

Also celebrating at Victorious were husband-and-wife Kerry and Neil Murray, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary.

Kerry, 36, from Aldershot, said: ‘It was our first time this year. We left the kids at home and thought we’d spend time together,listening to bands that we grew up with.

‘The music was fantastic and I really enjoyed watching all the acts and joining in with the classic hits.’

Old school friends Emma Holmes, 43, and Jo Lawrence, 44, reunited for the event.

Emma, who lives near Brighton, said: ‘I’m very old school and this line-up really impressed me as there was such a good variety.

‘It’s great that Victorious is doing so well and it’s really good for the community.’

Polly Ward, from Southsea, said: ’It’s been fantastic to have this festival right on our doorstep with lots to do for children.’

UPCOMING ARTISTS GET ON STAGE

South Downs College in Waterlooville returned to perform at their AMP (Academy of Music Performance and Production) Stage.

Paul Loder, lecturer at the college, said: ‘Everyone performing here are either current students or former students who were on the music courses.

‘As a college, it’s a real privilege to be invited to perform at Victorious. We love showing locals what brilliant talent we have closer to home.’

Local rising bands the Novellas and Kassassin Street were ex-students at the college.

This year they performed on the Casemates Seaside Stage.

Paul said: ‘Who knows? In a few years’ time our students could perform on the main stage.’

TALENTED IZZY THRILLED BY STAGE EXPERIENCE

Upcoming artist Izzy Bizu said performing at Victorious was on the same level as Glastonbury.

The 22-year-old is one of the UK’s rising music stars and has been supported by iconic names such as Annie Mac and Trevor Nelson.

Izzy, who releases her debut album A Moment Of Madness next week, made her first appearance at Victorious on the Castle Stage on Saturday and was stunned by the crowd.

She said: ‘I really enjoyed being up there on stage. It was a really chilled performance, a little bit like at Glastonbury earlier in the year.

‘I was so surprised when people started singing along to White Tiger - it was really cool that they knew the words and it was unexpected.

‘I’ve been working on my album since I was 17. It’s really about the things I’ve gone through and I sing about things such as falling in love for the first time.

‘I maybe going on tour in America with the BBC afterwards if things go to plan.’