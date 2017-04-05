Our girls are helping to make a difference

IT is really good for the soul when you see people doing things for charity.

It’s one of those overwhelmingly uplifting feelings, especially when that charity is close to your heart.

Therefore, you can imagine the joy in my heart after my two girls hosted a fundraising disco for the MS Society.

My mother has been living with MS for about 35 years now. Then, in 2009, I was also diagnosed, so it is something that has had a massive impact on my family.

Collectively, we have done a few charity events in the past few years – raising around £8,000 in that time.

Now, my daughters Millie Whatley, six, and Amelie Weston Mommsen, seven, have done something that really touched my heart.

Both are in year two at Ann Dale Infant School, where all the pupils have been encouraged to look into doing something for charity.

The girls came to me and said they wanted to do something for the MS Society.

It started out as just being a cake sale, but things started to snowball and, before we knew it, we were planning to hold a disco!

The children were really keen to do it and they are a real credit to themselves.

The event raised more than £750 for the MS Society – and that figure is still growing.

The disco was a huge success and we are chuffed to bits with just how well it went, though it certainly caught us by surprise too.

They were joined by some princesses and helped to organise a raffle, tuck shop, glitter tattoo and face paint stand.

There was also a selection teas, coffees and cakes.

The children came up with all of the ideas themselves which I thought was fantastic.

Initially, it was just going to be a charity disco that only stretched as far as friends of friends. However, after we made a Facebook event for it, we saw the number of people who were interested in coming along skyrocket, which was incredible to see.

I think the children’s favourite part was having the princesses come along, though the face painting also seemed to be very popular.

Following on from this, we are definitely looking into making this an annual event – after all, it would be a shame to not make the most of this success.

With regards to the MS Society, they seem to be very close to making a breakthrough in terms of finding a cure to this illness.

It is something that a lot of people are looking forward to.

If you would like to donate to our girls’ cause, please visit justgiving.com/CarleyRichmond.