Outcry over plans to demolish Portsmouth pub

You may not think so but this is St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road, in the 1880s, before the present church was built.

The mass of headstones in the church yard, right, were all removed many years ago.

A wooden battleship used for recruitment purposes in New York during the Second World War. Picture: Trevor Jenkins collection

Many were placed around the perimeter of the church grounds.

It was then made into a recreational ground.

The dead are still there of course, including a mass grave containing the remains of 35 people from the sinking of the Royal George.

The battleship foundered at Spithead in the Solent on August 29, 1782.

Chichester Road at the junction with Farlington Road  not a car in sight. Picture: Barry Cox collection

More than 800 lives were lost in the tragedy.

n Although not a Portsmouth subject, I thought the picture, below, might cause some interest. It was sent in by Trevor Jenkins.

Some readers, even now, may remember the wooden ship HMS Coronation that wasput on display in Guildhall Square for the 1937 Coronation fleet review.

The Americans also had an idea to do the same with the hope of acquiring more recruits during the Second World War.

A 1950s look along North End Avenue from Stamshaw Road junction. Picture: Mike Jones collection

We see the ship under construction. But quite where in New York it is, I cannot say.

n Mike Jones sent me the photograph, opposite page, looking along North End Avenue from Stamshaw Road in the 1950s.

At that time it still had a junction with Stamshaw Road.

In the centre can be seen the Spotted Cow public house.

Builders applied to the council to have the building demolished and new housing built on the site.

Such was the local public outcry, demolition was denied and the building was converted into apartments.

n I am sure anyone living in Chichester Road today would love to see it as it was many years ago, below right.

At least they could park near their homes.

I am always amazed at the town planners of the time having the foresight to build roads as wide as they did considering there were just horse drawn carts and bicycles.

I can see them in their office saying, ‘ Well lads, we will have to build the roads wide as there might be cars parked down there in future years.’