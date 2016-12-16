Outdoor nativity service hailed as an ‘amazing’ success

A CHURCH has thanked residents for their support during its outdoor nativity.

Copnor Methodist Church held a walking nativity service, starting outside the church and walking round to College Park.

It was amazing to see around 400 people turn out to support the walking nativity at the weekend. Catherine Burt, nativity organiser

The event caught the attention of local residents, who joined the walk and the subsequent carol service, filling the entire park.

The traditional nativity scene was accompanied by two donkeys, courtesy of Hayling Island Donkeys.

Organiser Catherine Burt said: ‘It was amazing to see around 400 people turn out to support the walking nativity.

‘I still can’t quite find the words to describe what it felt like to see them flocking into College Park to sing carols following the nativity cast and the two donkeys.

‘Despite the torrential rain, it was great to unite the community of Copnor and create some fantastic memories for all involved.

‘It was a random idea that became a reality’.

Copnor city councillor Neill Young said: ‘This was a really exciting event for the festive season.

‘Who doesn’t love children telling the story of the nativity with a couple of donkeys and then rounding it all off with a good old fashion sing-song?’

Reverend John Mills was thrilled at the success of the event. He said: ‘We were praying that this would be an enjoyable and memorable experience for all involved, uniting the community, and sharing the real meaning of why we come together to celebrate Christmas.’