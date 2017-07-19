Pampered pooches take pride of place at dog show

There were lots of wagging tails and barking for joy at the second annual Doggie Fun Day at Port Solent.
Dozens of dogs and their owners visited the show, organised by Bow Wows at No 7. They could indulge in some pampering at the new doggie spa, pull some poses in a mini photo session or take part in dog agility.
The event was sponsored by Portchester Vets and all the money raised went to Hounds for Heroes.
All pictures by Habibur Rahman. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting 170902.
