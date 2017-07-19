Pampered pooches take pride of place at dog show

There were lots of wagging tails and barking for joy at the second annual Doggie Fun Day at Port Solent.

Dozens of dogs and their owners visited the show, organised by Bow Wows at No 7. They could indulge in some pampering at the new doggie spa, pull some poses in a mini photo session or take part in dog agility.

Gillian Wren, left, and Joan Johnson, right, with Charlie and Fudge who won best look-a-like

The event was sponsored by Portchester Vets and all the money raised went to Hounds for Heroes.

Nikki Down, Laura Baker and Neil Baker with Charlie, Hugo ,Tilly and Winston

Remy and Rudi and Oscar the sausage dogs

Catrin Dudfield, Meriel Dudfield and Kelly Fisher with Remy and Rudi and Oscar

Jo and Gary Bonsor with Sydney-Poo and Daisy-Doo

