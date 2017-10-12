Part of Eastern Road to close for two nights for roadworks

Have your say

PART of one of Portsmouth’s major access roads will be closed for two nights while roadworks take place.

Drivers will not be allowed to drive or wait on the northbound route of Eastern Road between Anchorage Road to the A27 slip-road at the Farlington roundabout.

Work begins on October 23 and the road will be closed between 9.30pm and 5.30am.

Vehicles will be diverted via Anchorage Road, Norway Road, Copnor Road, London Road to the A27 eastbound, or Western Road to through to the M275.

Pedestrians will still be allowed on the route while the work takes place.