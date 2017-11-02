Part of M27 near Portsmouth to close for maintenance work

Have your say

Part of the M27 will be closed for eight nights while maintenance work is carried out on the link road to the M275.

The route between Junction 12 of the motorway and the Portsbridge Roundabout will shut between 9pm and 6am tonight and on Monday November 6.

Kier Highways, in a letter on behalf of Highways England, said work would focus on the bridge which carries traffic from the M27 eastbound carriageway to the M275 southbound carriageway.

It said: ‘Works will involve replacing the expansion joints, replacing the bearings, reconstructing the bearing shelf and plinths, and resurfacing across the bridge deck.’

The scheme starts today and is expected to be completed by March 2018.

Engineers will be installing a 24/7 narrow lane running with a 50mph speed limit over the next few days.

There will also be overnight closures of the link road for six nights (Monday to Friday) between 11pm and 6am from Thursday November 16.

Diversions will be in place.