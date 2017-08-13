Paulsgrove mum holds car boot sale to raise cash for specialist wheelchair needed by toddler

A MUM wanting to raise £1,200 to get a specialist pushchair for her son is now more than halfway over her target.

Thomas Burrage is a 21-month-old with cerebral palsy and hyper mobility syndrome, and needs the pushchair to support him - but the NHS will not pay for the equipment.

A fundraising event was held at St Michael's and All Angels Church in Paulsgrove. From left, Penny Golding and Thomas Burrage's mum, Emma Burrage. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170949-1) PPP-171208-172438006

The youngster’s mum Emma, from Paulsgrove, organised a car boot sale yesterday at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, in the hope of generating some of the funds needed.

The 40-year-old managed to raise £285 at the event, and along with other donations, now has a total of £715 for the wheelchair.

Emma said: ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated.

‘I’m overwhelmed by the amount raised and very happy.

‘Penny, Brian and Jenny from St Michael’s and All Angels Church and Mandy Myers from Tesco at North Harbour were all wonderful in helping out.’

To donate, e-mail twburrage@outlook.com.