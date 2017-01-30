Pedestrian hit by a bus in Gosport is rushed to hospital

A WOMAN who was hit by a bus over the weekend was taken to hospital with suspected back injuries.

The incident took place at the junction of San Diego Road and Grove Road, in Gosport, on Saturday evening.

Police were first at the scene, after being alerted to the 7.20pm. Paramedics arrived shortly after and treated the woman, who was in her 50s, for suspected back injuries.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said the injured pedestrian was taken to Cosham’s Queen Alexandra Hospital. Police have not taken any further action.