Penny Mordaunt to stand for Portsmouth North at General Election again

AN MP has been given the backing for re-selection ahead of this summer’s General Election.

Penny Mordaunt, current MP for Portsmouth North, was originally elected as the Conservative candidate for the seat back in 2010.

After being re-elected in 2015, she was named minister of state for disabled people last July.

Her re-selection for June’s vote was confirmed by Portsmouth North Conservatives last night.

She said: ‘It is vital that we win this election.

‘We need a strong prime minister with a mandate to get the best deal with our European partners and secure all of the opportunities that the freedoms of Brexit will bring with the rest of the world.

‘If we do not return Theresa May as prime minister the alternative is a coalition of Jeremy Corbyn, Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon who do not have the best interests of our country and the people of Portsmouth in their hearts.

‘I have never taken my readoption for granted and have always worked hardest for my constituents.’