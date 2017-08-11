PICTURE GALLERY: Ferrari supercars on show at Port Solent

Have your say

PETROL-HEADS have been treated to an awesome display of supercars.

Dozens of people flocked to Port Solent last night to see a range of Ferraris at the spectacular Special Car Meet.

Simon Wright with his 355f1GTS Picture: Habibur Rahman

The event, organised by marketing and communications firm Carswell Gould, featured over 15 different types of Ferrari as they roared in.

From about 7.15pm visitors were able to see the power of the vehicles as they pulled into the event and parked up between Wildwood and Watermark restaurants.

This gave supercar enthusiasts and passers-by a better chance to examine the detail and design of these amazing vehicles.

It also provided an opportunity for fans of the Italian cars to witness some of the more classic vehicles, rarely seen on the road.

Avid fan Geoff Townley and his wife Sonia attended.

Geoff said: ‘There has been a great turnout and even the kids have loved checking out the classic cars.

‘People were lining up to take pictures of the cars as they arrived.

‘It’s been a lovely way to spend an evening. ‘