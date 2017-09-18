PICTURE GALLERY: Hundreds celebrate diversity for Portsmouth Pride

Have your say

Here’s our picture gallery from this year’s Portsmouth Pride, which took place on Saturday.

Hundreds of families, friends and activists joined in the annual parade from South Parade Pier to the bandstand.

(Left to right) Sirena Azure, Jay Delicious, Rosie Glow, Danii D'Or, Trampagne, Orgasma Foxx, Alpha Bites. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

A flood of colour swept along the seafront before an afternoon of music, dance and other live entertainment.

Labour MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘Pride is an opportunity to celebrate our great city, and those British values of tolerance, respect for one another and community.’