As we prepare for Blue Day next Friday, here’s our look back at the first time the event was held.

People across the Portsmouth area joined in the fun in the fundraising campaign organised by The News for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust.

Christies Florist in Fawcett Road, Southsea, supporting the first Blue Day

It was held the day before Pompey’s FA Cup semi-final against West Bromwich Albion.

A month later, a second Blue Day was held on the eve of the FA Cup final win over Cardiff and one has been held every year since.