PICTURE GALLERY: Rowans Hospice summer fete

NOT even a downpour could prevent this year’s Rowans Hospice summer fair from being a success.

Held at the back of Lakeside North Harbour, the event ran from 1pm to 4pm yesterday afternoon, with people braving the elements to join in with the fun.

Ricardo Rodriguez, seven, on the minitrain Picture: Habibur Rahman (170915-97)

The hospice offers specialist palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses.

Bands such as the Pompey Pluckers and vintage group Timeless took to the main stage to perform to the crowds, playing along to the vintage theme of the fair.

Many people also came along for the event’s annual dog show, where prizes are given in categories such as cutest puppy and golden oldie.

The fair was organised by staff and volunteers from the hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses and provides end-of-life care.

Connor McKay, Gabrielle Head, Jade Parker and Louis Elliot with Minnie, Nemo and Hudson Picture: Habibur Rahman (170915-02)

Along with the stalls and dog show there was a teddy tombola, a Deal or No Deal game and a raffle draw, with prizes including a water feature, Nespresso machine and £1,000.

Ally Calver from Rowans Hospice said: ‘Today has gone really well.

‘The sunshine can bring out more people but the charity is so well supported, come rain or shine – we really appreciate everyone coming out.’

Last year’s summer fair raised £9,000 for the charity, with organisers hoping to smash that total this year.

Tom Beeson throwing a welly Picture: Habibur Rahman (170915-94)

Ally said: ‘We have a target of £11,000 – we would absolutely love to beat last year’s total.

‘This money would cover our day care for three or four weeks, which is fantastic for us.

‘It just makes such a difference and any amount we make will be really important for the services we provide.’