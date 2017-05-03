PICTURE GALLERY: Schools descend on Portsmouth Guildhall for Rock Challenge 2017

TEN schools from the south of England brought their finest choreography, characters and costumes to the final of a prestigious dance competition.

Mayfield School in Portsmouth and Bridgemary School, Gosport, were among the schools competing in the 2017 Rock Challenge Southern Open Final B, which was held at Portsmouth Guildhall last Friday.

Picture: Nick Scott

Using their platform to celebrate Princess Diana through the medium of dance, Bridgemary School came third in the final with their routine The People’s Princess.

Mayfield finished fifth with their piece titled Worst Seat in the House, No Refunds! – an intriguing study into how reality entertainment can restrict the wonder of imagination.

Schools from West Sussex, Isle of Wight, Hertfordshire, Dorset and Northamptonshire also participated, with Stevenage’s Marriotts School being named victors.

Among those attending were the mayor of Havant, Cllr Faith Ponsonby, and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr David Fuller.

Picture: Nick Scott

Cllr Fuller said: ‘This is the fourth time I’ve been to Rock Challenge, and it gets better and better each time – I absolutely love it.’

Cllr Ponsonby added: ‘A lot of the schools were entering the competition for the first time so to make it to the finals is amazing.

‘Rock Challenge is a wonderful thing, if you’ve never been you have to come along.’

Pictures: Nick Scott