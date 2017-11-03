PICTURED: Southsea shop releases CCTV after spate of thefts

Have your say

A SHOP selling military and police gear has released CCTV after a spate of recent thefts.

UkmcPro, in Elm Grove in Southsea, has been targeted by a group of youths ‘about three times’ over the last month.

Staff are now appealing for the public’s help in tracing those they believe to be responsible.

Staff member Matt Brydon said: ‘They come in together and quickly spread out around the store.

‘We usually have one person working at a time so it’s hard to keep an eye on all of them.

‘It was after the second time that we twigged what was going on.’

The shop have reported the thefts to police, and said the youths had stolen a range of easily concealable items from the shelves.

Mr Brydon added: ‘Elm Grove has been pretty bad for thefts recently, and we’re only a small business.

‘We have no idea who [the youths] are but we would assume that they are in their last year of school or are school leavers.

‘They’ll come in any time of the day, and will take anything they can get their hands on.’

The incidents come after several shops in the Elm Grove area reported thefts over the last few months.

If you have any information call police on 101.