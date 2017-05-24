PICTURES: Ex-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp talks England job and transfer dealings during cruise ship guest talk

HE is probably more used to giving talks in Fratton Park’s dressing rooms than the tranquil surroundings of the Mediterranean.

Taking a break from the rigours of football management, Harry Redknapp has been sharing his career highlights onboard a cruise ship this week.

Picture: Princess Cruises

The former Pompey boss gave a talk to holidaymakers on the Hampshire ship Crown Princess.

As part of the guest event, he spoke about his new job managing Birmingham FC, his early career as a player and his famous dealings in the transfer market.

The 70-year-old also revealed how close he came to taking the England job, and gave his opinion on the state of the current squad.

With about 850 people looking on, Redknapp took part in a 15-minute question and answer session before meeting fans in the ship’s lounge area.

Many football supporters also bought books for the legendary manager to sign.

After departing from Southampton last week, the cruise will take passengers past Barcelona, Rome, Marseille and Gibraltar before heading back to the south coast.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell and ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton are among the other star-studded names signed up by the company to appear on cruises this summer.

Redknapp managed Pompey between 2002-04 and 2005-08, winning the FA Cup in his last year in charge.