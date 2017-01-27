PICTURES: Firefighters save horse trapped in river near Fareham

MORE than a dozen firefighters were involved in an operation to save a horse trapped in a river today.

The struggling animal was spotted in distress on Fishers Hill in Titchfield, near Fareham.

Three fire crews from across Fareham, Cosham and Hamble, were mobilised shortly after 8.30am.

The officers used specialised equipment to pull the horse free of the river, which is believed to be about 3ft deep.

Before the horse was safely rescued, a fire service spokesman said: ‘Firefighters are currently still at the scene helping the horse.

‘It had become trapped in a river. The water is about three foot deep and the horse is unable to get out.

Picture: HFRS

‘We have attended in the hope of being able to extricate it from the river.’

The incident comes just hours after another horse caused police to close part of the A27 near Emsworth earlier this morning.

The animal had bolted from its stable and was spotted on the eastbound carriageway of the highway, close to the A259 junction, at about midnight.

Sussex Police closed the road while officers recovered the horse.

It caused delays for drivers along the route.

Holly Painter was one of those caught up in the incident.

She said: ‘It’s just taken me an hour to get from Portsmouth to Chichester due to a horse on the A27! Whatever next.’