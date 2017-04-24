PICTURES: Photographer captures amazing aerial shots of Portsmouth

The beautiful landscapes of Portsmouth have been captured from the skies thanks to a visiting photographer.

Sebastian Lorencik spent a weekend in the city earlier this month and used his drone to take some stunning snapshots of the local area.

Picture: Sebastian Lorencik

The 32-year-old, who owns his own drone rental business, regularly comes to the city from his home in Reading.

He said: ‘I love Portsmouth. There are a lot of beautiful places though which people cannot see from the ground.

‘I took my drone and flew it over the city. I wanted to take a couple of shots that I could add to my show reel.’

Sebastian’s pictures include a eye-opening view of Southsea Castle, a shot of the recently reopened South Parade Pier, and a picturesque view of a Wightlink ferry travelling through the Solent.

Picture: Sebastian Lorencik

We want to see more of your amazing pictures. You can send them to us either by messaging our Facebook page or by email on newsdesk@thenews.co.uk.