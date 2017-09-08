Pier’s Gaiety Bar set to reopen

THE Gaiety Bar is set to open once again in Southsea next month, making it the final business to launch on the recently re-opened South Parade Pier.

Two friends, Trevor Bratty and Jack Edwards, are behind the venue’s new lease of life.

The pair will be hosting a halloween party on October 28 to mark the occasion and give locals a chance to check out the new-look site.

A team has been hard at work over the past two months, giving the building a much needed refurbishment in preparation for the big reopening.

Jack said: ‘People know it as the Gaiety Bar and it’s been such a tradition for so many years that there’s no reason to change it.’

Jack, a professional actor by trade who has appeared in the West End, is hoping this his connections and his partner Trevor’s business know-how will make the bar a huge success once more.

Jack said: ‘We both have entertainment backgrounds so it’s good to put that into practice. I’ve got loads of contacts with celebrities and Trevor has lots of business contacts. It’s working nicely between us.

‘We want to have a celebrity night every now and again and bring back the tea dances and big bands too. There’s a huge population of people down here along the seafront who are an older generation so let’s use that as well. We’re not just going to be open in the evening. It will be all day, every day.’

Trevor is a local businessman who already owns a business at the top of the pier, the ice-cream Emporium.

Trevor said: ‘We are really looking forward to bringing the Gaiety Bar back to what it was and better.’

Two halloween parties will be held on October 28. From 3pm-5pm, a children’s party will be held at the venue with halloween games, a best costume contest, yummy treats and a brilliant science show. Tickets cost £10 per child and £5 per adult.

From 7pm-12.30am, the official halloween grand opening party will be held with live music from The Bootlegs, a spooky cocktail on arrival and a prize for the best costume. Tickets cost £15 per person.