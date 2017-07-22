Pier trader opens

Have your say

A CARNIVAL atmosphere will greet visitors to South Parade Pier this weekend as the site welcomes its latest business to the area.

Sundance will be opening its doors for the first time this morning.

It’s the latest business to call the Southsea attraction home after it was partially reopened earlier this year.

Nick Courtney, a supporter of the pier, was delighted by the news. He said: ‘The pier is looking amazing. People are starting to divert and walk around it. Now there are more and more places for people to see.’

Face-painting and drumming will mark Sundance’s opening.

The store sells a range of alternative goods and holds tarot card reading sessions.